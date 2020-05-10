Bundesliga clubs battle for Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is set to be targeted by a host of Bundesliga clubs this summer.

The French U20 international is currently on loan at Schalke 04, after agreeing a six month loan from the Camp Nou in January.

David Wagner’s side have a €25m purchase option on the former Toulouse man, and they are keen to secure a permanent deal.

However, according to reports from Diario Sport, Schalke could now be rivalled by fellow German side RB Leipzig.

According to the report, Leipzig have highlighted Todibo as a potential replacement for Dayot Upamencano, if the highly rated 21-year old leaves the club before the 2020-21 campaign.

Upamecano has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou, alongside Bayern Munich and Arsenal, however he is not expected to be included in a swap deal for Todibo.

If Quique Setien’s side opt not to sell him to Schalke, they could increase their asking price to €30m if the two sides enter into a bidding war.