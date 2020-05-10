Barcelona remain keen on Lyon star Bruno Guimaraes

Barcelona are reportedly still tracking Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, despite his January move to Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

The 22-year old joined Rudi Garcia’s side in a €20m deal from Athletico Paranaense, despite rumoured interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

However, despite only making five appearances for the club during his brief time in France, he remains on Barcelona’s radar ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Reports from Globoesporte claim Quique Setien is still keen on a move for Guimaraes, but Lyon are unlikely to be open to a sale.

After agreeing a four and a half year deal less than six months ago at the Groupama Stadium, his value has already risen from €20m to €32m.

Barcelona are expected to operate on a reduced budget this summer, with the club hoping to recoup over €200m+ in wage cuts to fund transfers.

This will impact the club’s ability to attract certain targets including PSG’s star Neymar and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.