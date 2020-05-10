Atletico Madrid want to keep Yannick Carrasco for 2020-21 campaign

Atletico Madrid want to turn Yannick Carrasco’s loan deal into a permanent move ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Belgian international rejoined Los Rojiblancos on a six month loan deal in January from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

The 26-year old has two years left on his contract in China, but according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Diego Simeone is determined to secure a transfer.

Carrasco has made clear his desire to return to Europe in the last year, with Premier League side Arsenal also linked with a bid for him.

Dalian are open to extending his loan beyond its current expiry in June, due to the expected continuation of the current La Liga season into at least mid July.

If Atletico do secure a switch, they will have to pay the Chinese club’s asking price of €22.5m, with Carrasco also taking a significant pay reduction to return to the Spanish capital.