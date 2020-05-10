Arsene Wenger: The era of Messi v Ronaldo is ending

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has spoken out on the expected changes in football as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi near retirement.

Juventus star Ronaldo turned 35 back in February, with Barcelona skipper Messi celebrating his 33rd birthday in June.

The pair have dominated world football and the Balon d’Or for the past decade, as part of their battle in the history of football’s greatest ever players.

However, with the pair reaching the end of their glittering careers, Wenger conceded that football will be forced to alter in the post Messi/Ronaldo era.

“We have never seen players like Messi or Ronaldo. They are players who can create something out of nothing, but they are coming to an end,” he told an interview with Talksport, reported via the Metro.

“Football moves on, but the game will change when they retire.

“However we do have a new generation of players coming through, with two successors in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.”

Ronaldo joined the Serie A giants at the start of last season, and he is under contract in Turin until June 2022.

Messi’s contractual situation has been the subject of speculation this season, following a high profile disagreement with club director Eric Abidal, and reported interest from Manchester City.

The Argentina international’s current contract expires at the end of next season, but the club remain hopeful of agreeing a new deal in the coming months.