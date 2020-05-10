Arsenal set deadline for Barcelona target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal have reportedly set a deadline of June 15, for Barcelona to make a formal bid for top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Catalan side have been heavily linked with a move for the Gunners skipper, as he enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

However, with Mikel Arteta determined to keep his star man at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2020-21 season, Barcelona have been quoted a fee of €50m.

Reports from the Daily Mirror claim the Premier League side want to resolve the Gabonese international’s future, and avoid their pre-season being clouded by transfer speculation.

Real Madrid are also monitoring the former Borussia Dortmund man’s situation in North London, but Los Blancos are rumoured to be unwilling to pay Arsenal’s asking price.

Barcelona are also uncertain on such a high fee for a player who will turn 31 in June, and could look to offer an alternative deal.

Arteta is rumoured to be keen on French international Ousmane Dembele, who has endured an injury disrupted season at the Camp Nou, and La Blaugrana could propose a player swap.