AC Milan want Luka Jovic move ahead of 2020-21 season

Serie A side AC Milan are the latest club to show an interest in signing Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to reports from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via Diario AS, the club’s board are eyeing a move for the Serbian international as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

A switch to the San Siro would reunite Jovic with former Eintracht Frankfurt team mate Ante Rebic, after the pair enjoyed a brilliant partnership last season.

Jovic has endured a mixed start to life in Madrid, with just four La Liga starts in 2019-20, alongside a number of off field controversies.

He was heavily criticised for breaking coronavirus lock down measures in Belgrade last month, before returning to training last week with a foot injury suffered during isolation.

Los Blancos are only reportedly considering a loan move for the 22-year old, with no club likely to pay the €60m they purchased him for less than 12 months ago.

Premier League duo Chelsea and West Ham have both been linked with an offer, with Bayern Munich also potentially rivalling Gennaro Gattuso’s side with a bid.