Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola hints at Sevilla switch

Real Madrid full back Alvaro Odriozola has hinted he could be open to a summer move to La Liga rivals Sevilla.

The Spanish international is currently on loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, after slipping down the pecking order in Madrid.

However, despite the Bavarian club declining to take up their purchase option on him, he has been linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Achraf Hakimi will return from Borussia Dortmund this summer, and the Moroccan international is set to reduce Odriozola’s playing time even further.

With a move away growing increasingly likely, the former Real Sociedad star has indicated he would be keen on a switch to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

“Sevilla is a great club, where you hair stands on end at the sound of their anthem,” he previously told an interview with El Chiringuito.

“But right now, I am focused on Bayern, and not listening to rumours.”

Sevilla are open to strengthening their defensive options this summer, amid speculation Diego Carlos and Jesus Navas could leave.

Odriozola could also be joined at the club by fellow Real Madrid loanee Sergio Reguilon, if Julen Lopetegui opts to turn his loan move into a permanent deal.