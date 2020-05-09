Napoli president shoots down Marc Cucurella news

Marc Cucurella is on loan at Getafe from Barcelona for the season, but luckily for the Madrid-based club, they have an option to buy him permanently.

They will certainly be using that option – not only has Cucurella been excellent for them, he’s been so good that other teams want to buy him from Getafe before his move there has even been made permanent.

That was the story we heard from Angel Torres, the Getafe president, a few days ago, when he claimed that his counterpart from Napoli, the charismatic Aurelio De Laurentiis, had been in contract three times about the player.

Napoli have come out and shot down that idea pretty comprehensively though – Mundo Deportivo have their full quotes on the matter:

“De Laurentiis doesn’t even know who the president of Getafe is, and has never spoken with his colleagues about Cucurella.”

Well, that puts that one to bed, for now. But there will certainly be interest in the left back, and Getafe will want to trigger that option as soon as possible.