Nantes chase Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella

Ligue 1 side Nantes are reportedly considering a free transfer move for Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella this summer.

The former Spanish youth international is out of contract at Anfield in June, with the Premier League leaders set to release him.

The 22-year old came through the youth ranks at Valencia, before joining Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool side in 2015.

However he has struggled to make an impact under Jurgen Klopp, with loan spells at Go Ahead Eagles and Willem II.

He has made a handful of FA Cup and EFL Cup appearances this season, but the club have declined to offer him an extension.

Chirivella had been tipped to return to Spain ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with a host of Segunda sides linked with an offer.

However the chance to play top flight football in France could seal the deal for Nantes, as they look to boost their squad this summer, according to 20 Minutes France.

Christian Gourcuff’s side finished 13th in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 table, after confirmation of the cancellation of the current campaign.