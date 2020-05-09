Mariano has unexpected chance to be important once again at Real Madrid

Mariano Diaz has had a very strange career at Real Madrid so far, and it looks set to continue.

A youth product of the club, he always looked set to burst onto the scene as a true competitor to Karim Benzema, but never quite made it.

He did well enough on loan to earn a permanent move away from the club, but they then decided to use their purchase clause to buy him back once Alvaro Morata had left for Chelsea.

Now back at the Bernabeu, he’s back to barely playing at all, and he will almost certainly leave for a second time in the near future.

Until then, he may have an important role to play, as AS report today.

With second choice striker Luka Jovic yesterday confirmed to have fractured his heel, Diaz will be second choice striker if and when La Liga returns.

He might actually end up with some minutes on the pitch in what’s set to be the very strangest of title race conclusions.