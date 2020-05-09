Liverpool linked with La Liga defensive pair Zou Feddal and Leandro Cabrera

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly scouring the La Liga market for potential replacements for Dejan Lovren this summer.

The Premier League leaders have been linked with a new centre back ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, if they can secure a buyer for Croatian international Lovren.

According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, Klopp could make a move for either Real Betis’ Zou Feddal or Espanyol stopper Leandro Cabrera if Lovren departs.

Feddal has not agreed a contract extension at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with his current deal expiring in June 2021.

The Moroccan international has seen his first team opportunities limited this season, and he could be available for a cut price fee of €4m.

Cabrera is also rumoured to be on Klopp’s radar, with the Uruguayan international struggling in Catalonia following a January move from Getafe.

He has struggled to maintain the consistent form he showed with Jose Bordalas’ side, as they secured a Europa League spot last season.

The 28-year old could be available for €12m if Espanyol are relegated this summer, as part of a pre-agreed clause at the RCDE Stadium.