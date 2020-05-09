Ligue 1 side Lyon chasing Real Betis’ Aissa Mandi

French club Lyon are reportedly tracking Real Betis’ versatile defender Aissa Mandi, ahead of a potential bid next month.

The Algerian international heads into the final year of his contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarin this summer, and he has rejected the club’s previous offer of an extension.

Reports from French newspaper L’Equipe, via Marca, claim Lyon boss Rudi Garcia is now aiming to profit from the stand off with a €13m bid.

Mandi has been an ever present figure for the Andalucian side this season, alongside former Barcelona centre back Marc Bartra.

However his contract situation has forced the club into a rethink in the last month, with the ex Reims defender keen on a return to France.

Any potential move away is likely to be dependent on other possible exits however, with the club in danger of a defensive exodus this summer.

Barcelona are rumoured to be considering activating their purchase option on Emerson, and Moroccan international Zou Feddal is set to leave on a free transfer.