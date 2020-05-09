Ligue 1 pair want Valencia star Kangin Lee

Ligue 1 sides Nice and Marseille are both considering summer moves for Valencia midfielder Kangin Lee.

The South Korean international made his La Liga debut at the back end of last season, but he has made just two league starts in the 2019-20 campaign.

That lack of first team action has open up rumours of a potential move away from the Estadio Mestalla this summer for the 19-year old.

Reports from French newspaper L’Equipe claim Marseille want to bring Kang-In to the club on a loan to buy deal ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

However, Patrick Vieira’s Nice are willing to offer an immediate transfer offer, with Los Che valuing their highly rated teenager at €15m.

Valencia could be in line for a fire sale this summer if they miss out on Champions League qualification, with a host of players already linked with exits.

Midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has been tipped for a move to Premier League side Tottenham, with Ferran Torres on the radar of Real Madrid and Juventus.