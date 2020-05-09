Lautaro Martinez’s former boss hints at Barcelona move

Barcelona continue to be linked with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, with the Argentinian’s former club president hinting at a move.

Victor Blanco, president of Martinez’s former side Racing Club Avellaneda, has revealed he has spoken to Martinez’s representatives about a possible transfer.

“I have spoken to the Martinez’s advisors, and they have told me Barcelona are following him closely,” he told an interview with TyC Sports, reported via Marca.

“We all want him to be happy, and he will decide where he wants to play.”

Martinez joined Antonio Conte’s side from Racing as part of a €22.7m deal in 2017.

Racing do retain a sell on fee for Martinez, if he moves away from Italy before his contract expires in 2022.

Quique Setien’s side are rumoured to be considering a bid in the coming months, with Martinez’s contract including a €111m release clause, which becomes activated in July.

But due to the impending financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Catalan giants are now looking to negotiate a deal closer to €100m.

But with no incentive to sell their star asset, the Serie A club could hold out for the full fee, with Paris-Saint Germain also keen on a move.