Jean-Clair Todibo’s future is in Quique Setien’s hands

Jean-Clair Todibo has not made an appearance for Barcelona yet, but looks set to raise them some serious cash.

After costing them just €1m when they bought him in the January of 2019, his time on loan in the Bundesliga has seen his value rise steadily, and now Mundo Deportivo say he is worth between €25-30m.

Now the Blaugrana can sell him to one of a huge number of interested parties and raise that sum towards their own moves in the market.

Everton, AC Milan Watford, Southampton, Bayern Leverkusen and Monaco are named, just off the top of the writer’s head. Schalke, where the player is on loan, would presumably also at least attempt to bring him in permanently. They have a clause to make his move permanent for €25m according to this same piece, but won’t be able to use it because of the financial disruption of the coronavirus.

Now it will come down to Barcelona manager Quique Setien to decide what to do with his 20 year old talent – one who he has yet to actually see in training.

Does he sell him now for instant money, or see if he can get even better long term?