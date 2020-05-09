Inter Miami target Real Madrid star James Rodriguez

David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF are reportedly determined to bring Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez to the club this summer.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, former Los Blancos star Beckham has personally contacted Florentino Perez over a possible deal.

Colombian international Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital this summer, after seeing his first team opportunities limited in 2019-20.

Premier League side Everton are rumoured to be keen on a summer move for the 28-year old, with Carlo Ancelotti eyeing a reunion with his former player.

Beckham is confident of securing a deal, as part of the club’s plan to secure ‘elite signings’ for the MLS side, and Rodriguez’s reported €40m asking price is within their budget.

The former England international has also been linked with offers for other La Liga stars, with Gareth Bale and Arturo reportedly on his radar, alongside Manchester City skipper David Silva.