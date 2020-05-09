Eduardo Camavinga would already be signed for Real Madrid under normal circumstances

Eduardo Camavinga is a player in the sights of many clubs, but Real Madrid seem to be a step ahead of everyone else.

The sheer weight of rumours that come out daily from major Spanish sources emphasise the strength of the connections, and Marca today go a step further.

In their morning special they come out and state in the headline itself that Camavinga would already be signed, if the season had progressed as normal and the coronavirus had never existed.

That seems a fair prediction. Everything we hear, including in this piece, indicates he’s keen to join them, and they just need to sell the necessary deadwood to be able to afford his fee.

It might still happen, but it certainly looks less likely now the world’s financial institutions are quaking under the weight of the shockwaves from the virus. Real Madrid and Rennes exist in a different world to the one they did a few months ago.

In the end, it looks very likely that the wonderkid becomes Blanco at some point. Whether it will end up later rather than sooner, we will have to wait and see.