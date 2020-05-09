Chris Coleman admits Real Sociedad exit was a mistake

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman has admitted his 2008 departure from Real Sociedad was the biggest error of his career.

The 49-year old made over 500 senior appearances across a 25-year career at Swansea City, Crystal Palace, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham.

After hanging up his boots in 2002, he was handed the manager’s job at Craven Cottage, before joining the Basque club in 2007, following their relegation to the Segunda Division.

However, he left the club after just seven months in charge, following a public disagreement with the club president Inaki Badiola.

“Leaving La Real is my biggest regret. I cannot say anything negative about the club, the city or the fans, he told an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“I do not regret my decision to move to the club at all, it was a great decision to accept the challenge at Sociedad.

“But after a change in management, my relationship with the new president was not good.

“I thought I had control over the players we signed, but suddenly players started arriving that I knew nothing about. In the end, I lost confidence in him, and it became impossible.”

Coleman was initially replaced by his former assistant manager Jose Ramon Eizmendi, before Juan Manuel Lillo took over permanently at the end of the 2007-08 campaign.

He opted to return to England with Coventry City just weeks after his departure form the Anoeta Stadium, before leading the Welsh national side to the semi finals of Euro 2016.