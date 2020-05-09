Barcelona confirm Samuel Umtiti injury following coronavirus return

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti has suffered a calf injury on the club’s first day back in training following the coronavirus lock down.

The French international has endured a injury wrecked season at the Camp Nou, and the latest setback could see him miss the season’s restart.

The former Lyon man has made just 16 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20, with a total of 58 games missed through injury following his 2016 move to Catalonia.

La Blaugrana confirmed the news in an official statement, reported via Marca, with no estimated date on his expected comeback for the La Liga leaders.

Quique Setien’s side returned to individual training on May 8, following wholesale testing of players and staff.

The club are expected to continue with the current programme in the coming days, with sessions increased to small groups and full training by the end of May.

La Liga are yet to confirm a return date for the current campaign, with reports of a mid June date already being agreed dismissed by league officials.