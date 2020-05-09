Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez reveals coronavirus return anxiety

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has lifted the lid on the squad’s return to individual training following the coronavirus lock down.

The Uruguayan international joined up with Diego Simeone’s squad this weekend, as part of a staggered return to full training.

The club tested all players and staff members on May 6, with full back Renan Lodi testing positive for the virus, and the Brazilian subsequently isolating.

However, Los Rojiblancos have continued with their plan to slowly return to normality, but Gimenez remains unsure on he future.

“I was nervous, and a little anxious when we all arrived at training,” he told an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“Seeing my teammates, the pitches and everything else, it did make me feel anxious.

“I felt the return was tough on the legs, but I enjoyed it and it’ll be special when we can train together again in future.”

Simeone’s side are expected to continue with individual training plans for another two weeks, before moving towards small groups and full sessions in June.

The majority of La Liga clubs will follow a similar programme of reintegration in the coming days, following testing and health authority inspections of their training facilities.

La Liga are still working with clubs to establish a return date for the 2019-20 campaign, with Simeone’s side having 11 games to play.