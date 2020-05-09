Ajax tells Real Madrid to not expect a discount on Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek looked like he would be a major target for European teams last summer after Ajax’s superb run to the Champions League final.

Real Madrid were regularly linked with him at the time, and it looked like a deal would be done eventually.

But in the end, while Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt left to join Barcelona and Juventus respectively, van de Beek stayed put in Holland.

He was probably just expecting to stay one more year, but the coronavirus situation has once again put serious doubts in the air about a potential move this summer.

Quoted on Mundo Deportivo, Edwin van Sar, the Dutch team’s sporting director, admitted that long term some of his team’s stars were always bound to move on, but he also told teams who wanted them to “forget about a bargain” when it came to shopping there during the coronavirus chaos.

He’s speaking about clubs generally, but there given Hakim Ziyech is off to Chelsea, there’s only one real gem of last year’s team left to sell off.