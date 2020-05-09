3 positive coronavirus tests in La Liga, with Renan Lodi and Alex Remiro among them

Mundo Deportivo confidently claimed last night that there were 3 positive tests in La Liga after the initial round of testing carried out this week.

The tests are known for false positives and false negatives, so nothing is too certain yet, but it certainly doesn’t seem prevalent at all.

Two of those cases are known already – Renan Lodi of Atletico Madrid and Alex Remiro of Real Sociedad. Both appear essentially symptomless.

The name of the third isn’t known yet, but Mundo Deportivo also add the detail that no Barcelona players were positive, eliminating at least that group.

It seems that the teams will now be able to safely continue down the planned path to train more closely together, as so few have returned positive.

That could eventually lead to them playing again, but it still seems likely that a player may become positive later on and potentially infect his teammates.

What happens then is the million dollar question.