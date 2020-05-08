Spanish FA approve plans for five substitutions per game and 23-man matchday squads

The Spanish FA have approved increased substitutions and matchday squads for the remainder of the 2019/20 season along with hydration breaks.

As outlined by Cadena Cope, Spanish football’s governing body will allow five substitutions per match (up from three) while matchday squads will now be allowed to include up to 23 players (previously 18) and there will be two water breaks per game.

The plans have been brought forward due to the fears that players will have a decreased fitness level after a prolonged break from football, while having to battle through a heavy fixture backlog will increase the chances of injuries.

These issues were not without contention – it is alleged that such proposals will benefit the clubs with greater financial power who have assembled larger squads, which can now be utilised.

A league statement from La Liga has congratulated their German counterparts on their plans to return to football this month, with Spanish football authorities hopeful of a return of matches by June.

Squads across La Liga are beginning to return to individual training sessions this week following thousands of coronavirus tests being undertaken.