River Plate boss Gallardo ‘dreams’ of Sevilla job and ‘dethroning’ Real Madrid, Barcelona duopoly

River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo ‘dreams’ of managing Sevilla and ‘dethroning’ the dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spanish football, according to a report.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a coaching role at one of Europe’s elite clubs, but Muchodeporte.com report that he is keen for a gigantic managerial challenge.

They quote Gallardo’s former assistant Rodrigo Sbroglia as saying to TNT Sports that the boss “is a technician capable of taking Sevilla and dethroning Barcelona and Real Madrid.”

Gallardo has been hugely successful with River – guiding them to the Copa Libertadores titles in both 2015 and 2018 (in which they memorable defeated Boca Juniors in the showpiece in Madrid) and also led them to the 2019 showpiece, which they lost against Flamengo due to two late goals.

South American football expert Tim Vickery, wrote in ESPN FC earlier this season that the Argentine would have been the ideal replacement for former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde at the Camp Nou due to his coaching methods, although the Blaugrana ultimately appointed Quique Setien in January.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told TNT Sports in Argentina: “What Gallardo has done with River is incredible.

“Some things are inexplicable. Every year three coaches are named as the best in the world, and he’s never among them. I can’t understand it. It’s as if there’s nothing else in the world apart from Europe.”

Gallardo played in Europe for both Monaco and PSG in between playing spells at the Buenos Aires club and won 44 caps for the Argentine national side during his career.

He currently has a contract with River up until 2021.