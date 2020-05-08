Real Madrid striker Jovic breaks toe despite isolation

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has endured a tough campaign on and off the pitch with his woes continuing – suffering a broken toe despite not training during lockdown.

A statement from Los Blancos confirmed that the player had been diagnosed with ‘an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of the right foot’, and now faces a period of evaluation – with a possible three-month lay off, as per El Mundo Deportivo.

The Serbian is having an eventful lockdown with Marca last month outlining how he must testify before prosecutors in Serbia after allegedly breaching quarantine rules in the country.

Jovic will have to testify before the Belgrade Prosecutor’s Office after being denounced by police that he had breached the home quarantine rules in place in Serbia.

A report in El Mundo from March outlined how the striker was the one player who Madrid did allow to return to his home country to spend time with his young family, but he was allegedly seen partying on the streets of Belgrade – a move which has drawn criticism both in the nation and in Spain.

Jovic and other Serbian players who play with foreign clubs were criticized by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic after they returned, with the striker seen partyin in the streets of Belgrade on his girlfriend’s birthday.

Brnabic said, as cited by Diario AS: “We have negative examples of our footballers, who are paid very well, ignoring mandatory self-isolation upon returning home.”

Brnabic and other leaders have urged all Serbian citizens to refrain from returning home if possible, to limit the spread of the virus, with Jovic now back in the Spanish capital ahead of his side’s return to training.