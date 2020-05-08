Real Madrid players and officials all return negative coronavirus results

All Real Madrid players and staff have returned negative results on their coronavirus tests and will plan to return to training on Monday.

ESPN’s Madrid correspondent Rodrigo Faez tweeted that the first round of results produced no positive outcomes, in the first step of the players returning to use the club’s training facilities.

Barcelona players will returned training for the first time in two months on Friday morning after undergoing tests for coronavirus as reported by RAC1.

There are approximately 2,000 tests taking place to cover all players, coaches and any training staff of all 20 La Liga clubs, while it is anticipated that between 25 and 30 will return positive results – a figure projected following the Bundesliga returning 10 positive outcomes from similar testing.

As outlined by RAC1 via El Mundo Deportivo, five players across the top two divisions of Spanish football have already returned positive test results although neither the identity nor clubs of the players have been disclosed.

A league statement from La Liga has congratulated their German counterparts on their plans to return to football this month, with Spanish football authorities hopeful of a return of matches by June.