Real Madrid end interest in signing Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Real Madrid will not sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba this summer after the club discontinued their interest in the midfielder.

The details are outlined on the front page of Friday’s edition of Marca, which reads ‘the keys of saying no to Pogba’ and claims that Madrid will not consider his signing this year.

Pogba has long been linked with a move to several leading European clubs including Madrid, but the Spanish giants have reportedly made no formal move with president Florentino Perez said to be reluctant to enter any negotiations.

The France international has long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital with his compatriot Zinedine Zidane said to be a big admirer of his ability.

Pogba’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2021 and is now entering a critical stage although United do hold an option to renew this by a further year.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2016 in a then world record deal in the region of €100m but has struggled to replicate his form in Turin and that of France, whom he helped to the 2018 World Cup.