Neymar staying at PSG, insists Paredes

Neymar has been heavily linked with a summer return to Barcelona but his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Leonardo Paredes insists he will remain in the French capital.

A report in Diario Sport from March claimed that Neymar ‘is being held against his will’ by Paris Saint Germain’s Qatari ownership, who are insistent on not selling the star attacker, in spite of the player’s wishes of returning to the Camp Nou.

Neymar is said to be in love with the idea of returning to the Catalan giants this summer and is said to be prepared for another tense summer of a standoff between the clubs with a transfer saga likely.

It is also a key factor that the former Santos star has a close personal friendship with his former Blaugrana teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, with whom he is keen to play alongside once more.

However, Argentine Paredes is confident the star will remain in Paris.

“We talk a lot, he calls me often,” Paredes is cited as telling Fox Sports by El Mundo Deportivo. “He will stay with us.”

The former Santos forward left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a world record €222m fee, but reports continue to suggest he may be open to a departure from the Parisians.

Neymar has continually been linked with a return to Spain since his departure with the Catalan giants and Real Madrid said to be keen on a future transfer.

Neymar has been derailed in the French capital by injuries – he has been involved in just 52 of a possible 103 Ligue 1 matches since his switch in the summer of 2017, in which he has netted 47 goals.