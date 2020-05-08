Miralem Pjanic gives assent to Barcelona move, if a deal can be arranged

Miralem Pjanic has given the “OK” to Barcelona over a transfer, and will happily move to the Spanish club if a transfer can be arranged, the front page of Mundo Deportivo tomorrow.

The central midfielder has become a more and more peripheral figure under Maurizio Sarri in Turin this season after several years of being a key player for the perennial Italian champions.

Now Barcelona are keen, it seems a no-brained that he would want to go, although Mundo Deportivo announce it like it’s big news.

They also note that any deal will be dependent on Barcelona managing to include some of their stars in the transfer as part-exchange. They certainly have enough up for grabs, but it seems like Juve don’t want Arthur Melo enough to pay cash on top of sending Pjanic, so that’s a non-starter.

The two clubs both have needs as well as players they want to get rid of. It would be very surprising if some kind of arrangement wasn’t worked out.