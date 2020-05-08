La Liga plan to show fans tweets in behind closed door matches

La Liga are considering a range of plans to make up for the absence of fans in matches including broadcasting tweet and social media interactions of fans inside the stadium.

The details of the arrangements are outlined by Marca, who cite league chief Javier Tebas (pictured) who insists the organisation are considering a range of innovative measures to combat the absence of supporters.

Tebas said during a videoconference: “Sometimes when we have seen games played behind closed doors, there is an echo and the horrible sight of empty stands.

“We are working on methods against this and there will be an interesting question of virtual advertising and having a stand with messages from Twitter that are shown during the game.”

A league statement from La Liga has congratulated their German counterparts on their plans to return to football this month, with Spanish football authorities hopeful of a return of matches by June.

Squads across La Liga are beginning to return to individual training sessions this week following thousands of coronavirus tests being undertaken.

There will be changes on the pitch too – as outlined by Cadena Cope, the Spanish FA will allow five substitutions per match (up from three) while matchday squads will now be allowed to include up to 23 players (previously 18) and there will be two water breaks per game.