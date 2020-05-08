La Liga finds five positive coronavirus tests for players from initial results

Five players in Spain have tested positive following the initial results of coronavirus tests undertaken this week.

As outlined by RAC1 via El Mundo Deportivo, three of the players are in La Liga while two more are in the Segunda – Spain’s second tier.

It should be noted that this number is likely to rise further over the next day or so as only a handful of clubs have received the results of the tests, which were carried out earlier this week.

The league anticipated that between 25 and 30 positive cases would be found across the top two divisions – a figure projected from the Bundesliga finding 10 positive tests following results last week.

There are approximately 2,000 tests taking place to cover all players, coaches and any training staff of all 20 La Liga clubs, with many more results expected to be confirmed on Friday.

A league statement from La Liga has congratulated their German counterparts on their plans to return to football this month, with Spanish football authorities hopeful of a return of matches by June.