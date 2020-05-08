La Liga deny dates on return to action – require government approval

La Liga have denied comments from Leganes boss Javier Aguirre that there is a confirmed start date for the return of Spanish football.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, the Mexican told Spanish media on Thursday that the clubs had been given a proposed start date of 20 June with the hope of concluding the 2019/20 season by 26 July – a 36-day window in which to play 11 rounds of action.

The Spanish league have denied the accuracy of the comments and insisted that “there are no confirmed dates for returning to the competition” and that they are awaiting the government’s decision “on the established phases” of a return for sport.

Leganes are one of the multiple La Liga clubs to return to training this Friday after passing the relevant medical tests prior to returning to the training pitches this Wednesday.

Individual training is resuming across Spain with focus on the physical condition of players before technical work with the ball.