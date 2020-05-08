Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic agrees to join Barcelona

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has said ‘yes’ to Barcelona and will theoretically form part of a deal taking Arthur Melo the other way.

El Mundo Deportivo cite La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting the news that the Bosnian is willing to agree terms on a switch to the Camp Nou as part of a swap deal.

It is said that should Arthur decide not to move to the Italian champions – despite Barcelona’s openness to the deal – then Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic will be proposed as alternatives.

A report last week in El Mundo Deportivo claims this is the fourth attempt the Blaugrana have made to land Arthur with Andre Gomes, Paulinho and Arthur signed on the other three occasions.

It is said that there are only a handful of players in Quique Setien’s side who will not be sold under any circumstances, with Lionel Messi, Marc Andre Ter-Stegen and Frenkie de Jong among them.

Arthur has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €70m.