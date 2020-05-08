Inter reignite interest in Barcelona’s Vidal, could form part of Martinez deal

Inter have returned to the fray for Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, who could help form part of the deal that takes Lautaro Martinez to Camp Nou.

El Mundo Deportivo cite reports from Italian media outlet Tuttosport that should the Argentine striker join the Blaugrana, the former Juventus midfielder would be heading the other way.

It follows within a day of a report in El Mundo Deportivo that, whilst there were a lot of suitors for the central midfielder, Barcelona had yet to receive a formal offer.

Vidal is said to have a transfer valuation of between €15m and €20m, while the Chilean midfielder has started just 13 matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana despite scoring in six different matches in La Liga to date, and is said to be keen to play more first team football.

His agent Fernando Felicevich is said to be keen to facilitate a transfer and Inter have been strongly linked – the Milanese giants also signed the agent’s client and fellow Chile international Alexis Sanchez recently.

The Chilean looked set for Inter in the summer of 2018 until the Blaugrana swooped in late to sign him from Bayern Munich, while he previously thrived under Antonio Conte at Juventus.

The arrival of Dutch international Frenkie De Jong at the Camp Nou last summer pushed Vidal further down the pecking order and Inter boss Conte is waiting to make an offer should he look to move on from Catalonia.