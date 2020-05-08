Getafe confirm free season tickets to 13,500 fans for 2020/21 campaign

Getafe have confirmed that they will pay for the renewal of all 13,500 season ticket holders for the 2020/21 campaign.

The rest of the current La Liga season, which has 11 rounds of actions remaining, will be played out behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic if the games are staged at all.

As an acknowledgement of fans who will be left short financially by this arrangement and the current economic uncertainty surrounding the virus, the club will personally waive any fees for the season ticket holders for next season.

The new season ticket will apply to all 19 La Liga home matches for the 2020/21 season, with Copa del Rey matches and any European games not being covered.

It comes after president Angel Torres told Radio Marca: “The 13,500 Getafe season ticket holders this season will have their free subscription next year for La Liga games.

“We are not going to charge them. Let them know that they are not going to pay anything. My pockets will pay for it.

“I did not go into bankruptcy, I did not use an ERTE (state aid) and the players and the Treasury are up to date.”

It is unclear at what point it will be safe for fans to return to football stadiums in Spain and it may yet be that such safety cannot be guaranteed until the new calendar year.

Getafe are one of La Liga’s most financially stable clubs – helped by this season’s participation in the Europa League – and they are only goal difference away from qualification to next campaign’s Champions League, which would be a first for Los Azulones.