Eduardo Camavinga’s quotes on potential Madrid move

Eduardo Camavinga is an exceptionally talented young French player, and as has become common for that profile of youngster since Zindine Zidane’s appointment as Real Madrid manager, that has meant links to Los Blancos.

The Daily Star today have quotes from the 17 year old, who broke into the Rennes team this season as a 16 year old and hasn’t looked back.

“It’s good that big clubs like those mentioned are interested in me, but I’m not too interested in that, especially because I’m happy at Rennes,” the midfielder said.

“We’ll see what happens afterwards. I leave my parents and my agents to take charge of these matters,” he concluded.

It’s a typically mature response from a player who is old and wise beyond his years, as is evident when he’s on the pitch.

It certainly won’t be easy to sign him by any stretch of the imagination. Rennes have a rich owner and are determined to hold on to their young gem.

In addition, Real Madrid’s strategy this summer seems to be trying to reduce the costs of their signings by offering players in return.

That will be almost impossible with Rennes, who simply can’t afford or attract Real level players, and thus won’t be interested.

They will want cash, and it’s by no means certain Madrid will be able to pay anytime soon.