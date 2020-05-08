Dani Ceballos shuts down Lucas Ocampos swap rumours with Donald Trump tweet

The lack of football matches means there all kinds of transfer rumours going round, even though nobody knows how much of a market there will be next summer.

Perhaps for that reason, a lot of focus has been on trades and swaps, and a really spicy one was suggested today,.

A Youtuber in Seville yesterday Tweeted the idea that Real Madrid would offer Sergio Reguilon, Dani Ceballos and €30m for Lucas Ocampos of Sevilla.

💥 OCAMPOS POR REGUILÓN, CEBALLOS Y 30 MILLONES 🧐 Esto es lo que OFRECE el REAL MADRID para LLEVARSE al ARGENTINO 🤔 ¿Cómo lo VES? pic.twitter.com/EkmVQioPFD — Juanma Lorente (@lorentejuanma1) May 7, 2020

It seemed preposterous, and nobody took it very seriously anyway, but now it’s been outright denied by one of the players involved.

Ceballos, who spent the season on loan at Arsenal, retweeted the message and added a Donald Trump “Fake News” gif.

Well, that rules that one out then. Some pretty extreme trades might take place this summer, but we don’t think this will be one of them.

Certainly if Real Betis youth product Ceballos has any say in the matter, it’s not a possiblity.