La Liga News

Dani Ceballos shuts down Lucas Ocampos swap rumours with Donald Trump tweet

The lack of football matches means there all kinds of transfer rumours going round, even though nobody knows how much of a market there will be next summer.

Perhaps for that reason, a lot of focus has been on trades and swaps, and a really spicy one was suggested today,.

A Youtuber in Seville yesterday Tweeted the idea that Real Madrid would offer Sergio Reguilon, Dani Ceballos and €30m for Lucas Ocampos of Sevilla.

More Stories about Dani Ceballos

It seemed preposterous, and nobody took it very seriously anyway, but now it’s been outright denied by one of the players involved.

Ceballos, who spent the season on loan at Arsenal, retweeted the message and added a Donald Trump “Fake News” gif.

Well, that rules that one out then. Some pretty extreme trades might take place this summer, but we don’t think this will be one of them.

Certainly if Real Betis youth product Ceballos has any say in the matter, it’s not a possiblity.

Posted by

Tags Dani Ceballos Lucas Ocampos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.