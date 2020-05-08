Barcelona to profit from Camp Nou naming rights after 2021

Barcelona are planning to have their Camp Nou stadium sponsored in a commercial arrangement beyond the 2020/21 campaign.

Last month, it was announced that the club would give a sponsor naming rights season to their iconic stadium for the 2020/21 for the first time ever, with all funds going towards helping to fight the coronavirus.

Now El Mundo Deportivo report that the club are planning a totally separate arrangement that will see the club earn money from a naming rights arrangement across the next 20 to 25 years.

The report cites a similarity back to 2006 when the club decided to have their first-team shirts sponsored for the first time in their history, with UNICEF holding the charity sponsorship with the club later going down a purely commercial route.

The Qatar Foundation sponsored the club’s shirts from 2010 onwards and a similar moment is set to happen with the Camp Nou in future years.