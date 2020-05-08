Barcelona put 11 players ‘on the table’ for part-exchange deals, six for Inter striker Martinez

Barcelona have 11 players who are ‘on the table’ in player-exchange deals this summer of whom nine have been offered to Inter to help lower the fee for Lautaro Martinez.

The details are outlined by El Mundo Deportivo and follow a similar trend to the front page of Friday’s Diario Sport, which says the Milanese giants have been offered six players from the Blaugrana to help lower Martinez’s €111m release clause.

Sport say Nelson Semedo, Rafinha Alcantara, Arturo Vidal, Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo have all been offered to Inter, with their Catalan sports daily counterparts adding Marc Cucurella, Ivan Rakitic, Emerson and Arthur Melo to the list.

In convoluted arrangements, Barca have also proposed players such as Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho to be arranged in swap deals.

Coutinho could be offered to Chelsea, Tottenham or Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for N’Golo Kante, Tanguy Ndombele or Neymar respectively, while Brazilian Neymar’s return to the Camp Nou could be part-funded by Dembele among others.

Umtiti, Rakitic and Semedo could all form part-exchange in up to four different theoretical deals – Semedo may be swamped for Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo with Umtiti potentially going the other way in a deal for Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz.