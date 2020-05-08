Barcelona players return to training on Friday morning

Barcelona players will return to training for the first time in two months on Friday morning after undergoing tests for coronavirus.

All players and staff undertook the tests on Wednesday and tested negative, as reported by RAC1, and they will now be put into individualised training sessions on Friday.

As outlined on the front page of Friday’s edition of El Mundo Deportivo, the sessions will take place over three pitches of the club’s training facilities, with a 9.30am start time.

There are approximately 2,000 tests taking place to cover all players, coaches and any training staff of all 20 La Liga clubs, while it is anticipated that between 25 and 30 will return positive results – a figure projected following the Bundesliga returning 10 positive outcomes from similar testing.

A league statement from La Liga has congratulated their German counterparts on their plans to return to football this month, with Spanish football authorities hopeful of a return of matches by June.