Atletico Madrid: Renan Lodi tests positive for coronavirus, nine other players have virus antibodies

Atletico de Madrid full-back Renan Lodi has tested positive for coronavirus while nine other players at the club have antibodies of the virus.

The details are outlined by Diario AS, which claims the Brazilian is the only positive test from the club but the results from nine other unnamed players suggest they previously had been carrying the virus.

The report continues that Lodi is otherwise in good health and is not showing any symptoms of the virus but is likely to now have to self-isolate for a 10-day period, as per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation.

It is said that Lodi had displayed several symptoms of the virus in early March – a timescale which would have preceded the club’s Champions League match at Anfield against Liverpool.

Atleti had been checking on the health of the player in the weeks since and it has now been confirmed that the virus remains present in his system.

Lodi, 22, made 70 first-team appearances for Athletico Paranaense and helped his side to the Sudamericana title in 2018 before moving to the Spanish capital last year, and becoming a regular for Diego Simeone’s side and a long-term replacement for Filipe Luis.