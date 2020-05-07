Spanish football morning headlines as Mbappe wants Real Madrid clause in PSG deal

Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for Thursday 7 May.

Mbappe wants Madrid clause in PSG deal

Kylian Mbappe is willing to pen a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain, but only one the basis that it contains a clause allowing him to join Real Madrid.

As reported by Diario AS, the striker will demand a clause in his new deal which would allow him to join an elite club in European football – although any clause is likely to be a world record fee.

The Frenchman’s current deal in Paris runs through to 2022 and his club are likely to be open to this idea as it ties his future to them in the medium-term and would guarantee a significant fee if the clause is triggered.

Mbappe is said to be a long-term target of Los Blancos and Zinedine Zidane is a big fan, although all parties are likely to require a significant amount of patience to complete the move.

Coronavirus tests take place across La Liga

Players across La Liga returned to their club’s facilities on Wednesday to undergo tests for coronavirus, in news that covers the front pages of Spain’s newspapers on Thursday.

On one hand, the images give hope to a return to Spanish football in the near future but they reinforce the bizarre and tragic circumstances in which it is attempting to kickstart.

There are approximately 2,000 tests taking place to cover all players, coaches and any training staff of all 20 La Liga clubs, while it is anticipated that between 25 and 30 will return positive results.

Spanish football is hopeful of returning to training this weekend with a return to matches next month.

Inter Miami chief on Vidal, Bale links

The sporting director of MLS club Inter Miami remained coy on reports linking them with a move for La Liga stars Arturo Vidal and Gareth Bale.

The Barcelona midfielder and Real Madrid forward are both said to be on the market this summer, although any wages and transfer fee are likely to stretch the budget of any MLS club.

Paul McDonagh, as cited by ESPN, said of Vidal: “He’s top player, he’s a very well-established player.

“But we get linked with so many players, and it hasn’t stopped through this situation. As opportunities and as players get presented to us, we just continue to address them. Some of them are just strictly rumors. Some of them are interest but they may not line up with our goals or financial valuation.”

The Inter Miami executive added on Bale: “He’s an exceptional player.” But he quickly expanded his thoughts to what the next transfer window will bring in terms of valuations.