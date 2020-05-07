Real Madrid’s Odriozola: ‘Sevilla anthem gives me goosebumps’

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriziola – currently on loan at Bayern Munich – has dropped a big hint that he is open to joining Sevilla this summer.

Last week a report in Sport 1 in Germany, via El Mundo Deportivo, claimed Bayern have no intention of making the move permanent.

Odriozola joined Bayern on a loan deal for the remainder of the season in January having featured just once in the Bundesliga for the club and playing seven minutes in the DFB Pokal – a total of 70 minutes.

“I will return to Madrid this summer, being part of the club and being here at Bayern makes me feel privileged,” Odriozola has told El Chiringuito.

“Zidane is a great Coach and a great person, he did not want me to leave Madrid (in January) but he understood my reasons.

“Among my dreams is to succeed at Madrid. I really like to dream. I have fulfilled almost all my dreams and among those I have left is to succeed at Madrid.

“Rumours of me joining Sevilla? Sevilla are a great club and their anthem gives me goosebumps! But right now, Bayern are my focus.”

The Spain international moved to Madrid in a €40m deal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2018 but failed to dislodge the long-term right-back Dani Carvajal in the position in the Spanish capital.

The 24-year-old has featured in just 18 La Liga matches for the club and has lost his way since his time in the Basque Country, where he was widely regarded as one of the hottest-rated prospects in La Liga.