Mbappe ‘would fit very well at Real Madrid’ – Fabregas

Kylian Mbappe ‘would fit very well at Real Madrid’ according to Monaco midfielder and former Spain international Cesc Fabregas.

Fabregas completed a move to Ligue 1 last year from Chelsea and he was speaking to Spanish media about life in the nation during the coronavirus pandemic and also spoke on the Ligue 1 stars being linked with future moves to La Liga.

Mbappe is said by reports to be the long-term goal for Madrid and is said to be a cornerstone of Zinedine Zidane’s demands to strengthen his side.

Mbappe has netted 90 goals in 120 games for PSG and was the top scorer in Ligue 1 last campaign with 32 strikes to his name.

The striker joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a total fee in the region of €170m – making him the world’s second most expensive player, behind teammate Neymar.

“He is a very hungry boy who wants to be the best,” Fabregas told RTVE, in quotes carried by Marca. “Because of his style of play, he would fit very well at Real Madrid.”

Fabregas also spoke of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga – who is said to be on Madrid’s radar ahead of next season – whom he has competed against in the middle of the pitch this season.

“He is very strong and has all the qualities to succeed,” added the midfielder. “He does not seem to be his age (17).”