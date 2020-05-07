Mbappe wants Real Madrid clause in PSG contract

Kylian Mbappe will sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain but only on the basis that it contains a release clause allowing him to join Real Madrid.

That is according to Diario AS, who say the striker will demand a clause in his new deal which would allow him to join an elite club in European football – although any clause is likely to be a world record fee.

The Frenchman’s current deal in Paris runs through to 2022 and his club are likely to be open to this idea as it ties his future to them in the medium-term and would guarantee a significant fee if the clause is triggered.

The striker is said by reports to be the long-term goal for Madrid and is said to be a cornerstone of Zinedine Zidane’s demands to strengthen his side.

Madrid president Florentino Perez does not want to upset his relations with PSG and is prepared to wait until a market opportunity arises and would be prepared to sanction up to €300m for a deal.

Los Blancos are said to be preparing a similar plan that saw them land Eden Hazard from Chelsea with a long-term admiration without any official move.

Mbappe has netted 90 goals in 120 games for PSG and was the top scorer in Ligue 1 last campaign with 32 strikes to his name.

The striker joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a total fee in the region of €170m – making him the world’s second most expensive player, behind teammate Neymar.