Marseille, Nice want Valencia teenage star Kangin Lee

Marseille and Nice have both made enquiries for Valencia midfielder Kangin Lee, according to reports.

Plaza Deportiva cite L’Equipe as reporting that Marseille have proposed a loan deal with an option to buy for the midfielder who is out of contract at the Mestalla in 2020.

It had been thought the 19-year-old – capped three times by South Korea – is highly valued at the club and they see him as a future star, with Gols Media saying they had reassured him on first-team opportunities.

Lee joined Los Che’s academy as a 10-year-old in the summer of 2011 and six years later received his first call-up to the club’s B team.

In October 2018, the midfielder became the youngest Korean player to play professional football in Europe as he made his first-team debut against Ebro in the Copa del Rey.

He made his La Liga debut three months later when he replaced Denis Cheryshev, becoming the second youngest player to feature in that season’s La Liga after Ander Barrenetxea of Real Sociedad.

Lee was officially handed the club’s number 16 jersey that month and has now made 27 first-team appearances – including five in this season’s Champions League.