Javi Martinez could leave Bayern Munich this summer

Former Spain international Javi Martinez could depart Bayern Munich this summer after eight seasons in Germany.

That is according to El Mundo Deportivo, who cite a report from German media outlet Kicker which claims the player could move on from the Bundesliga league leaders this year.

It is said that Martinez is unlikely to break the preferred midfield duo of Joshua Kimmich and Thiago Alcantara – Martinez’s fellow Spaniard – and at this stage of his career, may seek first-team football elsewhere.

The 31-year-old’s time in Bavaria has often been blighted by injuries but he has clocked up 232 first-team appearances for Bayern since his €40m switch from Athletic Club Bilbao in 2012.

Martinez is out of contract in Munich in the summer of 2021 so they may decide to cash-in on the player – most adept in a holding midfield role but also in the centre of defence – this year.