Inter Miami sporting director evasive on Gareth Bale, Arturo Vidal links

The sporting director of MLS club Inter Miami remained coy on reports linking them with a move for La Liga stars Arturo Vidal and Gareth Bale.

Barcelona midfielder Vidal is said to have a transfer valuation of between €15m and €20m, while the Chilean midfielder has started just 13 matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana despite scoring in six different matches in La Liga to date, and is said to be keen to play more first team football.

His agent Fernando Felicevich is said to be keen to facilitate a transfer and Inter have been strongly linked – the Milanese giants also signed the agent’s client and fellow Chile international Alexis Sanchez recently.

The Chilean looked set for Inter in the summer of 2018 until the Blaugrana swooped in late to sign him from Bayern Munich, while he previously thrived under Antonio Conte at Juventus.

Bale remained at Madrid beyond the January transfer window despite reports linking him with a return to Tottenham, while a transfer to China collapsed last summer.

There is a stress on the recurring issue that Bale’s wage packet makes any move this time round extremely difficult, with an MLS side or Premier League club the most likely to move.

Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonagh, as cited by ESPN, said of Vidal: “He’s top player, he’s a very well-established player.

“But we get linked with so many players, and it hasn’t stopped through this situation. As opportunities and as players get presented to us, we just continue to address them. Some of them are just strictly rumors. Some of them are interest but they may not line up with our goals or financial valuation.”

The Inter Miami executive added on Bale: “He’s an exceptional player.”