Getafe president promises free renewals for all season ticket holders for next season

Getafe president Angel Torres has promised that all of the club’s current 13,500 season ticket holders will have the subscription renewed for free next season.

The rest of the current La Liga season, which has 11 rounds of actions remaining, will be played out behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic if the games are staged at all.

As an acknowledgement of fans who will be left short financially by this arrangement and the current economic uncertainty surrounding the virus, Torres has confirmed that he will personally take care of the prices for next season.

“The 13,500 Getafe season ticket holders this season will have their free subscription next year for La Liga games,” Torres confirmed on Radio Marca. “We are not going to charge them. Let them know that they are not going to pay anything. My pockets will pay for it.

“I did not go into bankruptcy, I did not use an ERTE (state aid) and the players and the Treasury are up to date.”

It is unclear at what point it will be safe for fans to return to football stadiums in Spain and it may yet be that such safety cannot be guaranteed until the new calendar year.

Getafe are one of La Liga’s most financially stable clubs – helped by this season’s participation in the Europa League – and they are only goal difference away from qualification to next campaign’s Champions League, which would be a first for Los Azulones.