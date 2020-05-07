Barcelona will give Oriol Busquets first-team chance

Barcelona want to hand youth player Oriol Busquets a chance in the first-team for their pre-season ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The details are outlined in El Mundo Deportivo, who say that the player hopes to play under boss Quique Setien over the summer months and the club are keen for the same.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season at FC Twente in the Eredivisie and has played both in the centre of midfield and the heart of their defence.

Last week, El Mundo Deportivo said Celta de Vigo, Real Valladolid and Alaves were among the clubs keen on a loan deal.

Busquets has made two appearances for Barcelona’s first team – both in the Copa del Rey against lower league opposition and has been a regular member of the club’s B team prior to this season.

He has been capped at Spain up to Under-21 level and has recovered from sustaining a serious knee injury in February 2018 in a training session, tearing the meniscus in a fashion similar to fellow youth graduate Rafinha one year earlier.

It was said by Marca that a number of second-tier clubs want to land Busquets but Barcelona are insistent that if he does leave this summer, it be to a club in the top flight.